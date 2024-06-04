Shania Twain wants to pay tribute to Harry Styles at Glastonbury Festival.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker will play the famous Legends slot at the iconic festival later this month, and she plans to change the "so you think you're Brad Pitt" lyrics from her beloved track in a nod to the 'As It Was' singer.

Appearing on BBC's 'Sidetracked' podcast, she said: "I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation and I see Harry Styles as that as well, of his generation.

"He's rugged but pretty. There's a charm that he has and he sings good, too.

"'Hey so you think you're Harry Styles?' Who do you you think you are? I should do that."

The 58-year-old country pop legend has other big plans in the pipeline for her Glastonbury moment, although there could be some logistical issues.

She pondered: "I'm considering riding a horse to the stage. I can't imagine I'd be allowed to ride a horse on stage.

"But then I have to plan my footwear. I have to be somewhat practical."

Shania also recalled almost duetting with late 'Purple Rain' icon Prince, who would be her dream duet at Worthy Farm.

She revealed "He called me once to ask if we could work together. We had a great conversation on the phone.

"I would've done anything to work with him except the sense of feeling that I couldn't be myself in a working environment with him because he didn't allow swearing."

Meanwhile, Shania has been full of praise for Harry Styles over the years and the pair have remained good friends, even sharing the stage together at Coachella in 2022.

She recently told E! News: "I do check in with him. It's always really lovely - we stay in touch by text.

"He's young, but he's been doing it since he was a teenager, a kid basically. I really care and follow how he's doing.

"I know how hard this career is and can be on younger people, but he seems to be managing it so beautifully and I just love staying in touch and hearing that he's doing great."