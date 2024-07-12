Shania Twain's touring guitarist, Lindsay Ell, would love to record a duet with the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker.

Lindsay Ell would love to record music with Shania Twain

The 35-year-old country music star is currently on the road playing guitar with music legend Shania Twain, 58, and she would love to get into the studio with the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Canada's Got Talent' host said: "Oh my goodness, I would be honoured to do a duet with Shania on day, if I could ever be so lucky. You know, we've gotten to be such dear friends from touring together this last year. And then, you know, me being in her band. And I just look up to her so much. The career she's built and continues to just grow in amazing ways. And so that would be so, so fun."

The Nashville-based musician - who recently headlined her own show at London's OMEARA and plans to return to the British capital in the not-so-distant future - also dreams of collaborating with the likes of Chris Martin or Ed Sheeran.

Lindsay revealed the list of stars on her wish-list to collaborate with, including the Coldplay frontman, 47, whose group topped the bill at Glastonbury last month, where the 'You're Still The One' hitmaker played the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Lindsay said: "I have a very long list that just keeps getting longer. But it would be amazing to do a duet with, you know, Ed Sheeran, or Chris Martin, or Shawn Mendes. Or even Kacey Musgraves or Holly Humberstone. I mean, my list never ends."

Despite sound issues with the live-stream, Shania wowed 140,000 revellers with her Glasto set.

Lindsay reflected: "I mean, talk about such a legendary festival. And it was such a legendary day, of course, Shania played the legends slot and there was 140,000 people watching our show. I mean, I had never seen a festival that big, let alone that many people watching it. It was so, so sweet; it's a day I will never forget."