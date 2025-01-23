Shaun Ryder hopes Zak Starkey won't need his legs amputated after doctors discovered a blood clot.

Shaun Ryder has opened up on Zak Starkey's health woes

The Happy Mondays frontman and bandmate Bez are part of Zak's supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos, and they were forced to cancel a London gig on Tuesday (21.01.25) after the drummer - whose father is The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr - suffered a health scare.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Shaun said: "He's got his leg up and he's got keep completely still.

"My nana had blood clots and she ended up with both legs took off.

"I've had me hip done and had to wear f****** tight stockings so I didn't get blood clots, so I'm gonna get Zak some tight Mantra stockings."

Bez quipped: "He might look sexy as well."

There have been rumours that Zak will be behind the drum kit for Oasis' upcoming reunion tour, but his bandmates are staying tight lipped.

Asked about the possibility, Shaun said: "You gotta ask him that. We sort of know...

"Zak is next level and he plays guitar as well as drums. If you ask Zak, he'll say his first instrument is guitar. He's really f****** talented."

Zak has been prescribed with blood thinners and told to rest for two weeks, which meant the group - which also features former Oasis bassist Andy Bell - had to scrap their planned set at the Karma Sanctum Soho.

The rest of the band appeared on stage, and they aired a clip from last weekend's gig at the Cavern in Liverpool.

Introducing the footage, he said: “First of all can I say how special it was to play the Cavern with Zak Starkey. He’s never been to the Cavern before and it felt special…It was better than anything I ever imagined in my life. I couldn’t believe how good it was.

“To play there…I had to show off right at the end: ‘His f****** dad’s Ringo Starr! Know what I mean? We felt like the Beatles - well I did for a little moment!”

Zak admitted he was "s******* my pants" before playing the iconic venue for the first time, having only visited his father's home city once before.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "It was very surreal. I was s******* it - proper s****** it until I got on there and it was amazing. The music is like holy music isn't it.”