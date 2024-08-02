Shawn Mendes is set to play a series of intimate theatre shows performing his forthcoming album, 'Shawn'.

(c) Anthony Wilson

The 25-year-old Canadian star has announced the "special" 'For My Friends And Family Only' concerts to showcase his new record and has chosen the cities where he recorded it to play.

The run kicks off on August 8 in Woodstock, before heading to London, England, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Shawn wrote on Instagram: “For my friends and family. [white heart emoji] wanted the first shows back to be special and to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I’ve never played an album top to bottom before but it’s already one of my favourite shows I've ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you! (sic)"

The follow-up to 2020's 'Wonder' is due for release on October 18 - and draws on his experiences of the last two years.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, Shawn wrote this week: "Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. (sic)"

The 'Stitches' hitmaker also thanked his friends and family for the support they've shown him.

The singer - who wrote and co-produced the album - said: "Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you.

"Scott, Mike, Eddie, Andrew, Ziggy, Sylvie, Rachel, Brian, Prash, Sarah, Meghan, Connor, Tony, Aaliyah, mum, dad, Jocelyne, H.O.M, Matty. All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard. And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me. (sic)"

The album's lead single, 'Why Why Why', as well as 'Isn’t That Enough', will be released on August 9.

For ticket information and more head to www.ukshop.shawnmendesofficial.com.

The 'For My Friends And Family Only' dates:

August 8th – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

August 13th – London, UK – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

October 14th – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 18th – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 22nd – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

October 24 - Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre