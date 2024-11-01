Shawn Mendes has released 'Heart of Gold' in tribute to a late childhood friend.

The Canadian pop star has shared the latest single from his upcoming self-titled LP, 'Shawn', and as well as honouring the memory of his dear friend, he hopes fans who have lost someone they love can relate to the song’s sentiment.

Shawn, 26, said in a statement: “Grief is a really, really difficult thing to deal with and a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person. I would just like to dedicate this song to anyone out there who has lost someone - some who has passed or someone who’s alive - whichever way. This is for them.”

On the chorus, he sings: “You had a heart of gold/You left too soon/It was out of your control/Underneath your skin and bone/You had a heart of gold.”

Following the tragic passing of One Direction star Liam Payne at the age of 31 on October 16, Shawn dedicated the song to the pop star two days later.

Speaking onstage at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York on October 18, he said: “He was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed. It was beauty shining through his eyes.

“It’s about grieving those we miss with tears and it’s also about celebrating them and who they were and what they left in this world.

“I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there. Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family. I miss you.”

Before performing the then-unreleased track, he said: “This one’s for you tonight, Liam, from all of us.”

'Heart of Gold' follows previously released singles ‘Nobody Knows’, ‘Why Why Why’ and ‘Isn’t That Enough’, with the full record set to follow on November 15.