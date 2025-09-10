Ed Sheeran's follow-up to Play is almost finished - but it won't be released until 2027.

Ed Sheeran's Rewind is almost ready

The Azizam singer will release his new album on Friday (12.09.25) and he's revealed the next LP, Rewind, is just a few months off being "ready to go", though fans won't get to hear it for some time.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I made Play and Rewind at the same time and we finished Play first because it felt like the most exciting one.

“So Rewind is I’d say two months off being totally locked and loaded and ready to go.

“I guess at some point in the next 18 months it will come out."

Although Ed views Play and Rewind as "twin albums", he admitted they are ultimately very different.

He said: “They’re very much like twin albums. But one lent more into Indian culture and one lent more into nostalgia. So they veered off in different directions.”

Asked whether he struggled to narrow down the tunes for Rewind, he added: “Weirdly no, because each song has a purpose.

“With each album you have the songs you think are the singles and then in the gaps, basically you have to do purposeful songs rather than having ten singles.

“You do a song like Azizam and a song like Sapphire, but then a song like Old Phone and a Little More. I feel like they give the album a journey and purpose rather than it just being bangers.”

Ed revealed earlier this week he is moving to America with wife Cherry and their daughters Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three, "for a while" so they have a base and he doesn't have to spend too much time away from them while he is on tour in the US.

Speaking on the 2 Johnnies podcast, he said: "I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America.

"I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

Ed didn't confirm where in the US he will live, but he was recently said to have splashed out £9 million on a sprawling apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

He is no stranger to living in New York City.

In 2023, he and Cherry rented a £26,000-a-month apartment in Brooklyn while he defended himself in a copyright trial.

He was later cleared of the allegation that his song Thinking out Loud ripped off Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get it On.