Ed Sheeran is "getting back into big pop".

Ed Sheeran is going back to 'big pop'

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has confirmed the follow-up to his 2023 album '-' is finished and he has already shot two music videos, and teased the record will have a different sound to his most recent releases.

He told Variety: "'Subtract' was obviously a completely different record that didn’t really call for big pop stuff.

“It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It’s quite exciting.”

Ed has recorded a new song, 'Under the Tree', for his old friend Richard Curtis' animated festive story 'That Christmas' and the track - which is about waiting for his dad to come home at Christmas - proved to be another first for the 33-year-old singer.

He explained: “It’s the one thing I’ve wanted to write. I’d never seen the need [to write] a sad Christmas song until writing this one…this is quite a lot of people’s realities at Christmas...

“Netflix edited the song into the movie. I’d said to them, ‘Look, I’m not doing anything this side of the year. I’m basically just with my family.”

However, the 'Shape of You' singer - who has children Lyra, four, and two-year-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn - stressed he would only make a music video if Richard would direct it, even though he had never helmed such a promo before.

He said: “I’ve felt that having him put his stamp on me doing a Christmas song would be kind of special to me.”

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' hitmaker came up with the idea of a 'Sliding Doors'-style story featuring 'Bridgerton' actress Claudia Jessie.

Ed said: "It was fun. We filmed it 10 minutes away from my house, and my mate’s mum is an extra in it.”

And Richard hopes he has "done justice" to the song.

He said: “I hope I’ve done justice to his gorgeous song. It’s lyrically magical and it unlocks a critical moment in the film for us. Suddenly you feel all these layered emotions that go beyond what is seen on screen and you are filled with longing and hope.”