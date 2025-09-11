Ed Sheeran has included a posthumous album titled Eject in his will - but fans won’t hear it until after his death.

Ed Sheeran has plans for one last album beyond the grave curated by his wife Cherry

The Perfect hitmaker has revealed that his final album released during his lifetime will be titled Stop — but after his death, a posthumous collection curated by his wife Cherry Seaborn will take its place.

Appearing on Apple Music 1, host Zane Lowe suggested Stop would be his last album, to which Ed replied: "Well no, it's actually it would be Stop and then Eject. Eject is the album in the will."

He continued: "It's actually in my will. It's actually in my will and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It fully like it's in there if I were to go tomorrow."

Zane asked: "What do you mean it's in your will?"

Ed clarified: "My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away."

He explained: "Choose the 10 best. And it's like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there's early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career. Lots of people won't like that of me, but there'll be lots of my fans that would find that super-interesting."

The Shape of You singer says he’ll drop hints to Cherry about the songs he hopes will make the cut — but insists he doesn’t want anyone else to “jumble up stuff and put it out” after he’s gone.

Ed's posthumous album plans come after the star had a church and burial chamber built on the grounds of his sprawling Suffolk estate.

The plans read: "Burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)."

Ed - who has Lyra Antarctica, five, and three-year-old Jupiter with Cherry - previously had plans to build the chapel within the boundaries of his Suffolk home rejected.

But the pop star made a new application for a smaller, boat-shaped space, where he could "retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation" in 2019, and it was accepted.

Meanwhile, Ed will release his new album Play on Friday (12.09.25). The follow-up, Rewind, won't be out until 2027.

