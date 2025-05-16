Ed Sheeran has joined forces with Dave Grohl and John Mayer on the song 'Drive' from 'F1 The Album'.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker - who released a heavy metal version of the hit with metalcore superstars Bring Me The Horizon in 2022 - has teamed up with the Foo Fighters frontman and the blues rock guitarist have joined forces on the new track for the soundtrack LP to the Brad Pitt-starring 'F1' movie'.

Former Nirvana drummer Grohl got behind the drum kit for the collaboration and Mayer on guitar.

Teasing the track on Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “Sneak peek of the song I did for the F1 movie. Mayer on guitar, Grohl on drums. A lot of fun making this, coming out next month with the movie x."

ROSÉ recently released the track 'Messy' from 'F1 The Album'.

The K-pop superstar - who was a special guest at the Miami Grand Prix recently - is among the star-studded list of contributors for the soundtrack.

'Messy' marked the second track to be taken from the collection, following Don Toliver's ‘Lose My Mind’ featuring Doja Cat.

Chris Stapleton, RAYE, Tate McRae, Dom Dolla, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Maidson Beer, Peggy Gou, and more feature on the LP.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris lead the high-octane film by Joseph Kosinski as two race drivers competing in Formula One.

‘F1’ - which also stars Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon - follows retired racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt) who returns to the track with his rookie APXGP teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) to take on the new titans of the sport.

World Champion F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was "instrumental" in the development of ‘F1’ in all of its production stages, and Kosinski emphasised that the team "couldn’t have made this film without him".

The director said: "Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects obviously, but in the real kind of formulative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative. We tell the story of Sonny Hayes, who's kind of a veteran racer, and then Joshua Pearce, who's a rookie. Lewis has been both.

"He's been the rookie almost winning his first season in Formula One and now with Seven World Championships. He's kind of seen it all.

"So his perspective on shaping the narrative of these two characters and kind of giving me real insight into what it is that drives him, what makes these guys want to do this day in day out, it was really, really helpful. We couldn't have made this film without him."

'F1' is released in cinemas on June 25, with 'F1 The Album' following on June 27.