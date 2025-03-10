SHINee are set to put on a three-day concert in Seoul.

SHINee are reuniting for a three-day concert special in Seoul this May

SM Entertainment has announced the ‘SHINee WORLD VII [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You)’ event taking place between May 23 to 25 at the city’s KSPO DOME at Olympic Park.

All four members - Onew, 35, Key, 33, Minho, also 33, and Taemin, 31 – are confirmed to be reuniting.

It comes after the K-pop group’s performance at SM Entertainment’s 30th-anniversary concert in January was cancelled – leaving fans gutted.

It was speculated that the reason for the cancellation was due to Taemin and Onew no longer being signed to SM.

Taemin addressed this on the Bubble platform, writing: "I wanted to carefully speak up in case some fans are worried about SHINee. I’m sorry that SHINee couldn’t appear at ‘SMTOWN.’ I really wanted to resolve everything with the company quickly and show you SHINee again, but these discussions take some time."

He reassured fans that he will continue being a member of the ‘Ring Ding Dong’ boy band.

Taemin continued: "We’re making good progress, and everything will be settled soon. I, too, want to stay with the members and continue SHINee’s journey—there are so many stories I still want to create with them.

"So please don’t worry or wonder, ‘Does he not want to continue with SHINee?’ or ‘Will we see SHINee again?’ Okay?"

He added: "I hope what I’m saying doesn’t become a target for criticism. Once again, all the members love SHINee and share the same feelings. This is just a careful preparation period for us to come back stronger. Let’s make sure we meet again soon with smiles!"

SHINee were formed by SM in 2008 and were originally a five-piece, until the tragic death of Jonghyun, who was found dead aged 27 in December 2017.