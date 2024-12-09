Sigala turns to his PlayStation when he’s feeling uninspired.

The DJ - real name Bruce Fielder - has revealed he uses video games to relax whenever he needs to switch off and he will focus on playing with his console until he feels ready to hit the studio again.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Sigala: “If I’m not feeling inspired … I know a lot of people will just go and try and write, pick up a guitar, go to the studio.

"If I don’t feel inspired I will just stay at home and play PlayStation and then if I feel inspired I’ll go in [to the studio] or I’ll up stairs to the bedroom studio and I’ll make something because it’s still a hobby.”

The hitmaker added he still struggles with the blurred lines between work and his hobby of making music.

He explained: “It’s really hard because it’s my job now and it started off as a hobby. I still want to have that feeling of excitement when I go in and make music because I think it translates to the final song.”

It come after the DJ credited McFly star Danny Jones with getting him "into dance music”.

They met during his university days and Danny encouraged his pal to explore EDM and learn the skills he needed to launch a career.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I honestly think Danny Jones was the person that got me into dance music because I was at university and one of the guys at the course was like, 'Do you wanna come and work with my friend? He's in McFly', and I was like, 'Sick yeah, I'd love to'.

"We go around to Danny's house and Danny plays me some of the stuff he's been working on and it's like all this pretty hard EDM.

"I thought we would be writing a rock/pop song but I was like, 'This is insane. Please get me involved’.”

Sigala had already been producing for a while, and they spent a long time collaborating.

He added: "I had been producing for a long time before that, so I had the chops to get involved.

"I was making little tunes and sending them to him and we worked on stuff for a good six months to a year together."

He concluded: "I have a lot to thank Danny for. He gave me confidence to be able to do it on my own and he was really lovely to me and taught me a lot.

"Of all the people to get you into dance music, Danny is quite a random one.”