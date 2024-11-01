Art Garfunkel had an emotional reunion with Paul Simon recently.

Art Garfunkel has reunited with Paul Simon after years of friction

The pair shot to fame as the duo Simon and Garfunkel in the 1960s with hits such as 'The Sound of Silence' and 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'.

However, their personal relationship deteriorated over the years, leading to their split in 1970 due to artistic disagreements.

Simon, 83, and Garfunkel, 82, went on to embark on successful solo careers and Garfunkel landed several movie roles including in 1970's 'Catch-22'.

They reunited a few times over the years for live performances, but their last concert was in 2010.

Their relationship remained fraught, with Simon admitting they "don't get along" and don't enjoy performing together in a 2016 interview with NPR.

However, after their recent reunion over lunch, they have finally ended their decades-long feud, even hugging each other and bursting into tears.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Art said: “I met with Paul Simon for the first time in years just recently.

“We had a lunch together. It was very, very warm and wonderful.”

He recalled: “There were tears. I was crying at a certain point because I felt that I had hurt him.”

“But there were hugs. I’m cherishing this two-week-old memory of having lunch with Paul Simon.”

Art admits he wouldn't have wanted to die knowing he hadn't repaired their friendship.

He said: “I like to think I’m a man who has a lot of love.

“There are NO relationships of mine that don’t have love at the bottom.

“I love everyone.

“I can’t imagine holding a position of dislike and clinging to it.

“It’s all meant to be resolved so we can die easy.”

The musician was speaking to promote his new duets album with his 33-year-old son Art Garfunkel Jr.

'Father and Son' features covers of classics by the likes of The Beatles ('Blackbird'), Simon and Garfunkel ('Old Friends') and the album's title track by Cat/Yusef Stevens.