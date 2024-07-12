Simple Plan have released a pop-punk version of Sir Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' for Mickey Mouse’s new album.

Simple Plan rock with Mickey and Friends

Disney is releasing the LP 'A Whole New Sound' and the Canadian pop punk veterans have put their spin on the iconic tune from 'The Lion King' in honour of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Walt Disney classic.

Simple Plan said: “We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John’s original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic. We’re really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it."

Mickey Mouse and his Friends have recruited artists traversing alternative, rock and pop-punk to re-imagine Disney classics.

The Pierre Bouvier-fronted group will also perform the cover at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 9.

The 'Welcome To My Life' rockers added: “We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids so it’s pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album."

Over the years, music-lover Mickey has released several albums, including 1979's 'Mickey Mouse Disco, 1980's 'Yankee Doodle Mickey', 1983's 'Mickey Mouse Splashdance', and 1994's rap record 'Mickey Unrapped'.

The other featured artists will be announced in due course.

Simple Plan's last studio album was 2022's 'Harder Than It Looks', while they've recently gone viral on TikTok with the #ImJustAKid TikTok challenge that’s spawned more than 3.4 million clips soundtracked to their 2002 classic, with Hilary Duff, Ed Sheeran, Usher and Venus and Serena Williams getting involved.

Pierre, 45, reflected on their 25 years as a band: "It’s amazingly complex to be in a band for 20-plus years, to keep going, stay relevant and manage all the challenges that come your way.

“It’s the furthest thing from a simple plan – it’s truly a lot harder than it looks. Throughout our career, it’s taken a while to be mature enough to understand that our sound is an asset, not a liability. On the album 'Harder Than It Looks' we said: Let’s just embrace who we are and not be afraid to do what we do best. Making a good Simple Plan record is just as hard as making something off the beaten path.”

Listen to Simple Plan's version of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' on all major streaming platforms now.