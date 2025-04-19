Jake Shears has hinted at a Sir Elton John/Madonna duet.

Sir Elton John to duet with Madonna?

Madonna and Elton recently buried the hatchet after years of feuding and Madonna revealed Elton had written a song for her, which Scissor Sisters star Jake has now teased could be a duet.

When asked by Nick Grimshaw on the 'Sidetracked' podcast if the song was something Elton and Madonna could perform together, Jake said: "All I’m going to say is that the things up Elton’s sleeves are incredible. He’s got a fantastic sleeve that he might have things up."

Madonna, 66, recently shared about ending the feud with Elton, 78, after she watched him perform on 'Saturday Night Live'.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less travelled. In fact, it was essential.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on 'SNL' and I decided to go.”

And, Elton shared: "I’m grateful we can move forward. I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Jake - who is a close fan of Elton - revealed the music veteran always does his best to support new music but can be difficult to please.

He explained: “He’s always on it, but I can never predict what he’s going to like.

"I can be listening to something and be like, ‘Elton’s going to love this,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Elton, what do you think of this?’.

"He’ll be like, ‘Absolute c***. That’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard’.

It’s really funny. But he’s so passionate about music and he loves it so much.

“I know when he really likes something because he’s effusive about it.”