Sir Paul McCartney has announced a second North American leg of his Got Back tour.

Sir Paul McCartney's Got Back tour is returning to North America later this year

The Beatles icon has unveiled brand new dates in the US and Canada on his jaunt, which will mark the first time that he has performed in the region since the tour kicked off in the United States in 2022.

The new leg of the Got Back tour will begin at Acrisure Arena in California on September 29 - marking the first time that McCartney will have visited the city of Palm Desert.

The Let It Be artist will be playing in brand new cities this time around, with the tour including his debut performance in Albuquerque, as well as stops in New Orleans, Buffalo and Montreal.

McCartney will conclude the tour in November with two final shows in Chicago.

The music legend had seemingly teased new live dates on social media on Wednesday (09.07.25) as he posted an image of guitar picks - one with his name on and another reading 'Got Back in 2025' - on his Instagram story.

Presale for the dates begins on Tuesday July 15 before tickets go on general sale on Friday July 18.

Meanwhile, McCartney has co-authored a book about his time in the band Wings, which is set to be released in November.

The star formed the group in 1971 after the Beatles split up and shared his memories in a new book titled Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run.

The 83-year-old musician said: "I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book.

"Starting from scratch after the Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way the Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz."

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour North American Dates 2025:

September 29 - Palm Desert, California - Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, Colorado – Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, Iowa – Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, Tennessee – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, Ontario – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

November 25 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center