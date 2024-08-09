Sir Paul McCartney enjoyed "looking back" on Wings in documentary 'One Hand Clapping'.

Sir Paul McCartney is looking back on Wings with the release of a documentary

The film - directed by David Litchfield - details the recording sessions for the band's the live studio album of the same name at London's Abbey Road Studios back in 1974 featuring rare footage and interviews and it's set to debut in cinemas next month with McCartney admitting it was a thrill to travel back in time.

He said of the project: "It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually. It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming."

The footage was filmed back in the 1970s at the height of Wings' fame for a TV special which was never aired, and the film now features a new introduction from the Beatles legend as well as a "backyard session" with the musician performing Buddy Holly songs and unreleased track 'Blackpool" on his acoustic guitar.

The documentary will also feature previously unseen Polaroid photographs from the recording sessions.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said of the documentary release: "We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy.

"This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band. It’s a must-see event for music lovers of all generations."