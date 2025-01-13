Sir Ringo Starr has no desire to be a solo artist and "only wants to be in a band".

The Beatles drummer has been touring with his group Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band since the 1980s with the line-up changing more than a dozen times over the years but Ringo is adamant he never wants to go it along because he hates the idea of being "out there on my own".

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I only want to be in a band. I don’t want to be out on my own. There’s no way you can go out there and do 'Yesterday' just on drums."

Ringo's latest project is a new country album called 'Look Up', which is a collaboration with famed producer T.Bone Burnett, who helped write nine of the record's 11 songs.

The music legend admitted he had no plan to make a country album until Burnett recently sent him a song which he couldn't resist.

He added to the publication: "There was no plan to make a country record. He sent me this beautiful country track, and that blows me away even today.

"I thought he’d be sending me a rock-pop sort of song, because you’re just in that world."

Ringo - who previously released a country-inspired album called 'Beaucoups of Blues' in 1970 - went on to reveal he thinks country music has changed in recent years most notably with Beyonce's recent release 'Cowboy Carter'.

He said: "It’s just popped up. I mean, in a pop music sort of way. I know Beyonce made a record and it was No 1 for, like, 10 years. But no, I haven’t heard it.”"