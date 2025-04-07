You Me At Six have no plans to ever reunite.

The rock band - which consisted of Matt Barnes, Josh Franceschi, Max Helyer, Chris Miller, and Dan Flint - announced in early 2024 that they were to split up and while they can "never say never", Josh is fairly confident that their show at London's Wembley Arena on Friday (04.04.25) was their final performance.

Josh told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "We want to stand behind what we're saying, so it would be wrong to say we have every intention to come back in 10 years or whatever.

"I don't know. I will never completely close my heart to the band, I don't think any of us will. But right now it feels far away from that. Never say never."

Since 2004, the band have released eight studio albums and became known for hit singles like 'Stay With Me' and 'Lived A Lie' but despite their split, Josh thinks they have "more to offer" and has struggled to call it a day with his fellow rock stars.

He said: "It's odd to go out when you know you haven't peaked yet. We still have more to offer as a band, we could've made more records. It's a hard thing to walk away from, but a good thing we aren't jumping out of a vehicle that's about to crash. There's

no sadness, it's just a good time!"

The initial announcement of their split came on the eve of their 20th anniversary, and they admitted that they wanted to "celebrate" what they had achieved as a band as they revealed plans for their farewell tour.

The band said: "We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.

"We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band.

“So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road."