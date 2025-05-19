Sleep Token have broken several records in the US with their chart-topping LP 'Even In Arcadia'.

Sleep Token's latest album 'Even In Arcadia' is breaking records

The much-talked about 2025 LP became the mysterious alternative metal band's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and Official UK Album Chart.

'Even In Arcadia' is also now the biggest-selling hard rock album of the past two years.

Plus, it has surpassed a milestone previously held by the band Ghost by selling 47,000 vinyl copies, toppling Ghost's previous record of 44,000 units for their album 'Skeletá'.

Sleep Token are set to headline Download Festival on Saturday, June 14.

Vessel and co are then touring the LP in North America, September through to October.

Meanwhile, the group's drummer, known as drummer II, will play Black Sabbath's gigantic charity gig at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.

The 'Back To The Beginning' show marks the first time frontman Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward in 20 years.

Ozzy has struggled with health issues including Parkinson's disease over the last few years, but he is planning to play a short solo set before joining the rest of the group for a Sabbath spectacular.

The 76-year-old singer has admitted he won't be putting on an energetic show and will likely spend most of the gig sitting down, but he's trying his best to be as fit as possible for the big day.

He told the Guardian: "I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength.

'It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."

Ozzy's wife Sharon previously insisted the singer's voice is as good as ever despite all of his health problems.

She told The Sun newspaper: "He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this [planned gig].

"Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."

The lineup also includes Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, and Mastodon.