Slipknot are hoping to perform at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan wants Slipknot to play at the Olympics

The band's drummer Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed the musicians are hopeful about being when the Games come to the US in four years' time included after fellow metal band Gojira were see rocking out during the opening ceremony of the 2024 event in the Paris this summer.

Crahan told Metal Hammer magazine: "I got goosebumps [watching Gojira at the opening ceremony]. I know this is going to sound stupid, but I’m just so proud of them. I know the word ‘proud’ probably sounds weird coming from me but that band is so incredible, and they’re friends of ours ...

"When I saw the performance, I was just proud to have them do that. What a huge, huge honour, what a huge performance.

"And what an enormous metaphor: you have all these wonderful athletes, the best of the best of the best together, and someone involved thought, ‘We should get Gojira to open this up …’ Like, Gojira are the gold medal."

He went on to add Slipknot are hoping to follow in their footsteps by performing at Los Angeles 2028. He said: "We’d love to do it. You’re gonna start to see Slipknot do some weird s***.

"We’ve reached the point where, you know, we want to play the Grammys, we want to play the Olympics. Why not? We’ve done the standard circuit already, for 25 years, and in the future we are going to be everywhere."

It comes after Crahan recently revealed he's ready for a change and would like to start performing smaller gigs in the future. He told NME: "We’re going back to basics. I’m ready to kick everybody in the face again! I’m ready to do a 100-person venue again! I’m ready to do a 500-person venue.

"We want to play in front of 500 people, but there are a lot of factors that will mean it can’t happen. We’re at the point where we’ve got to ensure safety."