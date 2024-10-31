Snoop Dogg has announced that his new album 'Missionary' will drop in December.

Snoop Dogg announces Missionary album release date

The 53-year-old rapper has revealed on Instagram that his new album - which is being produced by Dr. Dre - will be released on 13 December.

In a promo clip, two young Mormon missionaries knock on a door that's opened by a woman wearing lingerie.

In the video, she says: "What the f***? Your ad said you were dedicated to missionary work," before the Mormons run away.

The clip is captioned: "Missionary album drops 12.13. Produced by @drdre."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker will collaborate with Sting and Jelly Roll on the new album.

Snoop told the Bloomberg Screentime conference: "I got a feature from Jelly Roll and Sting. I'm so happy that me and Sting have a record that's so good."

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker explained that he has long been "infatuated" with Sting and wasn't disappointed after getting the chance to spend some time with the 'Englishman in New York' singer.

Snoop recalled: "We hung out and we chilled. Like a child that's infatuated with somebody as a singer, and you get a chance to meet them and they give you everything you expected.

"That's what happens with me all the time: I meet people I've always wanted to meet and they're everything I wanted them to be."

The star has been teasing 'Missionary' for a couple of years and is delighted that Dr. Dre is producing the album after the pair worked together on Snoop's debut record 'Doggystyle'.

He said: "1993 was the last time he produced a whole Snoop Dogg album. So this a reunion, and it's collaboration between two friends who genuinely love each other. We know we're better together."