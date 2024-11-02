Snoop Dogg has called his upcoming Tom Petty collaboration a "weed song".

Snoop Dogg's 'weed song'

The 53-year-old rapper's new album 'Missionary' will feature Ice Spice, Eminem, 50 Cent and a contribution from the estate of the late Juice WRLD but Snoop is particularly excited about 'Last Dance With Mary Jane' featuring the vocals of Jelly Roll and Petty, who died in 2017.

He told Variety: "Well, Tom Petty is a weed song, so I don’t know if they’re going to let that one in. But the 50 Cent Eminem song is a real street record that sounds like it’s supposed to be in this game with all the different things that I’m seeing. Especially in my maps, so it fits perfectly with the things I’m doing."

Snoop also revealed that Eminem will feature in the rollout campaign for the album and he is looking forward to working with his fellow rapper.

He said: "That’s Slim Shady, that’s my guy! That’s my Libra gang partner. So we like to do as many things we can do together, we like to do because we’re family. So I was glad to see he was part of this as well."

And, along with a new album, Snoop also has Hollywood plans, which include a surprising take on 'Planet of the Apes'.

He said: "I can’t really give up the storyline, but I’m going to [share] the idea. I love ‘Planet of the Apes.’ ‘Planet of the Apes’ made me wait too long to see the next one. So I’m going to do something in that vein, where you don’t have to wait. But just imagine it was dogs instead of apes.”