Haim have confirmed the rumours are true about them recording a song with Stevie Nicks.

Although the girl group - comprising siblings Danielle, Este and Alana Haim - cannot divulge anymore information about the collaboration, they've hailed the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman "the greatest human being on this planet".

Alana told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live: “We can’t say much, but what we can say is that Stevie Nicks is the greatest human being on this planet."

Danielle added: “And the song is really good.”

The rumours have been around for years and Haim teamed up with Stevie for a rendition of Rhiannon during the 2018 MusiCares concert.

The Edge of Seventeen singer recently suggested Haim could have been in Fleetwood Mac and hailed their songs as "percussive masterpieces".

She told GQ Magazine: "It starts with Danielle's voice – it is just stunning.

"She's the first part of the puzzle, but then the percussion that Este and Alana wrap around her turns all of their songs into percussive masterpieces."

Stevie added that the sister trio - who just released their new album I Quit this month - could have "certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac."