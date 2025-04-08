Clairo admits she and Charli xcx "winged it" performing 'Sofia' at Laneway Festival 2025.

Clairo and Charli xcx 'winged it' with their performance of 'Sofia' at Laneway Festival

The pop pair left fans speechless when they teamed up for the first live performance of the 2019 track since 2022 at the Melbourne event in February.

Clairo, 26, has admitted she got herself into "a pickle" with her fans after she ditched it from her sets three years ago, but when Charli quizzed her on why she no longer includes their song, they decided it was time to dust it off.

In an interview with Seventeen Magazine, Clairo - whose real name is Claire Cottrill - said: "It’s so funny—I didn’t think people would mind that I didn’t play it, but it became a problem. I got myself into a pickle."

Recounting how she came to perform it with Charli, 32, she continued: "We were doing this festival in Australia and New Zealand called Laneway, and Charli was headlining. We played a few shows, and she told me she watched my set the day before. But she was like, 'Where’s ‘Sofia’?' and I said, 'I don’t play it. Don’t you have any songs where you’re just like, ‘Man, we’ve done it a lot’?' Then we came up with the idea to play it together. I was like, 'Well, if anyone can make me sing it again, I think it would be you, Miss Charli.'"

The pair didn't have a chance to rehearse, but the viral moment went down a treat with the crowd.

Clairo added: "So we planned on it and had no sound check. We sort of winged it and it was awesome."

‘Sofia’ was released as the third single from Clairo’s debut album ‘Immunity’ and is about the singer’s first experiences of having crushes on older women.

It features drums from Danielle Haim of girl group Haim.