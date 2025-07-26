Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled.

Soundside Music Festival cancelled

The two-day event – which was set to take place at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 27 and 28 with headliners The Killers, Weezer, Hozier and Vampire Weekend – has been axed, according to a brief message on its website.

The message states: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days depending on your bank’s processing time.”

No other information was given and there were no details on the reason for cancellation.

Djo, Japanese Breakfast, the Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Alex Warren and the Last Dinner Party were also on the line-up.

This comes one year after Foo Fighters cancelled their planned performance at the festival in 2024 with only a few days notice, after Dave Grohl revealed he had welcomed a baby outside of his marriage.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the band said: "FOO FIGHTERS WILL NO LONGER BE APPEARING AT THIS WEEKEND'S SOUNDSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL. PLEASE CHECK THE FESTIVAL WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION (sic)"

The Foo Fighters didn’t cite a specific reason for cancelling their planned appearance at the festival.

However, it came just weeks after Dave confirmed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

The 56-year-old musician vowed to "regain" the trust of his family after sharing the news via social media.

Dave - who has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003 - wrote on Instagram at the time: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."