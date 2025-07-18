Iron Maiden are "only just getting started".

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has issued a 'spoiler' about future band activity

Bruce Dickinson and co are halfway through their 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives World Tour - which included a landmark homecoming concert at London Stadium in June - and the 66-year-old frontman has teased the heavy metal legends' journey is far from over.

In an update with fans posted to Iron Maiden's YouTube channel this week, he said: "We are halfway through the tour.

"First of all, I can't even believe we're halfway through the tour. That's just ridiculous.

"It seems like we're only just getting started. And, in fact, we are, but that's another story for later. Yes. Spoiler alert.

"But no — it's been amazing. It really has been amazing."

Reflecting on their epic show at West Ham's ground, he continued: "London was just the show of a lifetime. And they don't come along too often, moments like that. But everything — I mean, we played in Belfort [on July 3], the first festival [Eurockéennes] we played in France that wasn't Hellfest. And Rod [Smallwood, Iron Maiden's manager] was, like, he said, 'I couldn't believe it. I saw 20 people going to the festival and nobody was wearing a Maiden shirt.' And that's the whole point. And we had the whole festival up and everybody was loving it and it was great. So now we are in Madrid and this is so sold out, it's crazy. It's gonna be a really, really hot show tonight. And I'm looking forward to it. And just everything, really."

Keeping tight-lipped about what they have in the works, Bruce concluded: "We've got all these great shows ahead of us, and a lot more stuff ahead of us I can't talk about, except if I did, they'd have to kill me."