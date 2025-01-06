Stereophonics will release their new album in March this year.

Kelly Jones has revealed the new Stereophonics album will drop in March

The 'Dakota' hitmakers have already recorded their 13th album - which is the follow up to 2022’s ‘Oochya!’ - and the Welsh band's frontman has announced that the group will release their new single in January, followed by the latest record two months later in March.

Speaking to Johnny Vaughan on Radio X, frontman Kelly Jones said: "Yeah, our new single’s out in January and then the album’s in March, so there you go!"

This announcement follows Kelly previously sharing on social media that the LP has been recorded and that he cannot wait to get back on the road with his bandmates Richard Jones, Adam Zindani, Jamie Morrison and touring member Tony Kirkham.

He wrote: "Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!"

The Welsh rockers will embark on their ‘Stadium Anthems’ tour of the UK and Ireland in June and July, ending with a hometown gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Stereophonics are also set to rock the Royal Sandringham Estate later this year.

The band will be joined by special guests Blossoms and Jake Bugg at King Charles' royal residence on August 16 where each summer a series of concerts take place.

Last year, Kelly, 50, released his solo album 'Inevitable Incredible' and admitted he had been nervous about stepping outside of the group and sharing songs that differ from the Stereophonics sound.

Writing for NME, he explained: "A fear of stepping outside the success of Stereophonics, a band I formed when I was a teenager has gripped me for a long time. It may all fall apart. More fear. But a lot of music I was creating was getting lost. New music sometimes needs a concentrated space to be appreciated fully in its correct surroundings and context, many great songs I presented under Stereophonics got overlooked by the anthems."