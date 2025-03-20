Stereophonics have released the atmospheric synth-pop gem, ‘Seems Like You Don’t Know Me’.

Stereophonics switch things up with the synth-pop gem Seems Like You Don't Know Me

The Welsh rockers are back with a refreshing second single from their upcoming LP ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait'.

Frontman Kelly Jones said of the track: “It always had a great melody, but in the studio I took it through three or four different versions, from very complex busy drumming refs to the finished, very sparse drum machine and juno synth version on the album, which I love. That atmosphere and the lyrics match so well together. Relationships are complex. Communication is so often broken."

The album was first previewed with the anthemic track ‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’.

Kelly said: “There’s Always Gonna Be Something is a song that could be describing the restlessness in uncertainty, struggling to arrive at acceptance. A part within all of us.”

The new record comprises eight tracks and promises to be "devoid of any fat or filler", with a press release noting: “It is at once clean and precise. Hopeful and joyous. It does what it says on the cover. You Laugh, You Cry, You Wait.”

The 'Maybe Tomorrow' hitmakers are also embarking on their ‘Stadium Anthems’ tour, including two hometown gigs at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 11 and 12, and will be playing shows across North America and Europe.

‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ is available to pre-order now.

Away from Stereophonics, Kelly released his second solo album 'Inevitable Incredible' last year and released the self-titled debut album by his side project Far From Saints in 2023.

The band will release the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Oochya!’ on April 25.

‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ tracklisting:

‘Make It On Your Own’

‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’

‘Seems Like You Don’t Know Me’

‘Colours Of October’

‘Eyes Too Big For My Belly’

‘Mary Is A Singer’

‘Backroom Boys’

‘Feeling Of Falling We Crave’