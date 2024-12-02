Sting has announced two intimate London shows as part of the 'STING 3.0 Tour'.

The 'STING 3.0 Tour' adds two new dates in London next October

The 'Every Breath You Take' hitmaker formed a trio with his guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas and they kicked off the tour in September in Europe, performing greatest hits and rarities from his extensive solo career and his time with The Police.

They have now added two new shows to the ongoing jaunt - which included a recently completed run of North America - at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 24, 2025, and Eventim Apollo London on October 26.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (06.12.24) from livenation.co.uk.

The trio recently announced headline sets at The Isle of Wight Festival and Latitude next summer.

The music legend is set to play tracks like 'Fields of Gold', 'Shape of My Heart', 'Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic', 'Englishman In New York', 'Every Breath You Take', 'Roxanne'. 'Message in a Bottle' and more.

Discussing Sting's headline appearance, Melvin Benn - Latitude Festival Director - said: "We’re thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025. His unparalleled artistry and the exciting new direction of the 'STING 3.0' shows perfectly align with Latitude’s mission to deliver a rich and diverse cultural experience. Sting’s extraordinary ability to transcend musical boundaries and deliver unforgettable live performances makes him an exceptional addition to next year’s line-up."