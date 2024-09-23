Sting has been announced as the first headliner for next year's Latitude Festival.

Sting will headline next year's Latitude Festival

The 72-year-old musician will take to the main stage at the festival when it returns to Henham Park in Suffolk from 24-27 July 2025.

The former frontman of The Police will perform hits such as 'Fields of Gold', 'Every Breath You Take' and 'Roxanne' as part of his 'STING 3.0' tour.

Sting will be joined on stage by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Festival Director, said: "We're thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025.

"His unparalleled artistry and the exciting new direction of the STING 3.0 shows perfectly align with Latitude's mission to deliver a rich and diverse cultural experience.

"Sting's extraordinary ability to transcend musical boundaries and deliver unforgettable live performances makes him an exceptional addition to next year's lineup.

"Latitude is known for captivating audiences with a mix of global headliners and emerging talent, and Sting is just the first of many incredible acts to be revealed – there's much more to come."

The headline slot at Latitude will be part of a busy summer for Sting as he has also been announced as a headliner at the Isle of Wight Festival and the On the Waterfront festival in Liverpool next June.

The 'STING 3.0' world tour started in Europe this summer and recently began its North American leg in Detroit to positive reviews.

Sting's UK Outdoor and Festival Performances 2025:

Wednesday 18th June – Tetbury Forest Live, Westonbirt Arboretum

Friday 20th June – Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival

Sunday 22nd June – Liverpool, Pier Head On the Waterfront

Wednesday 25th June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Friday 27th June – Cannock Forest Live, Cannock Chase

Saturday 28th June – Cardiff Depot Live, Cardiff Castle

Thursday 24th – Sunday 27th July – Suffolk, Latitude Festival