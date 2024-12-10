The Stylistics have recruited Shania Twain, KISS' Gene Simmons, The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, and many more for their first album in almost two decades.

The '70s soul legends - who are behind the hits 'Stop, Look, Listen', 'You Are Everything', 'Betcha by Golly, Wow', 'I'm Stone in Love with You', 'Break Up to Make Up' and 'You Make Me Feel Brand New' - will release ‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ on February 21, 2025.

The 21-track collection by the iconic group – comprising Airrion Love, Herb Murrell and Jason Sharp - includes a duet written and co-penned by country music legend Shania called 'Yes, I Will', which is set for release on Valentine’s Day (14.02.25).

Airrion, 75, said: “I fell in love with Shania Twain the first time I heard ‘You’re Still the One’ - a great song that I still love. When we heard there might be a chance to do something with her we said, “Hell yeah!”

Shania, 59, commented: “I’m so happy that this song I wrote ‘Yes, I Will’ has found a home on The Stylistics album. That is just so exciting. It’s a special song that came together on one special day at my home where I was hanging out with some friends and musicians. So I think it turned out great and I’m just really excited to share it with the whole world.”

Ray Parker Jr., Toto's Steve Lukather and Nathan East performed on the track, which marks The Stylistics’ first song in 17 years.

The star-studded record also features Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, The Elton John Band (including Nigel Olsson and Davey Johnstone), Bill Champlin of Chicago, Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Tower of Power, Ray Parker, Jr., Jay Graydon, The Real Thing, and Carly Paoli.

Other than The Stylistics, funky horn section Tower of Power make the biggest contribution, appearing on the tracks ‘Don’t Leave Me Here’, ‘Rock and a Heartbeat’, and ‘I Could Never Leave Her’.

After completing a tour of the UK this year, The Stylistics will tour the US in 2025.

‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ is the follow-up to 2008’s ‘That Same Way’.

The ‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ tracklisting is:

‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ (with Justin Hawkins)

‘Who Am I’ (with Ronnie Wood and Jay Graydon)

‘Leave So Soon’

‘Sad Tomorrows’

‘Infatuation’

‘Yes, I Will’ (with Shania Twain, Steve Luthaker, Ray Parker, Jr. and Nathan East)

‘Jealousy’

‘Whatever Happened to Our Love’ (with Nigel Olsson, Bill Champlin and The Real Thing)

‘You’ll Live Forever’ (with Billy F. Gibbons)

‘Endless Days’

‘Take Me Back to Rainbows’

‘Lost and Alone’

‘Don’t Leave Me Here’ (with Gene Simmons and Tower of Power)

‘Holy Water’

‘Rock and a Heartbeat’ (with Tower of Power)

‘I Could Never Leave Her’ (with Tower of Power)

‘Debbie’

‘Sonnet 18’

‘I Get a Feeling’

‘If I Fail’

‘Take Me Back to Rainbows’ (Operatic Version ft. Carly Paoli)