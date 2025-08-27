Suede have teased that a third album to complete their current trilogy is on the way this decade.

Suede delivered a rare treat for fans at the launch of their six-date residency at London's Southbank Centre

At their sold-out In The Round show at London’s Southbank Centre on Tuesday night (27.08.25), Brett Anderson and co delivered something truly rare: a full live performance of their forthcoming album Antidepressants, weeks ahead of its official release.

The bold move marked a defiant step into the future for the Britpop icons, with Anderson, 57, declaring from the stage: “We are the anti-nostalgia band.” That ethos was felt throughout the night, as the band leaned heavily into the new material, while also treating fans to an encore of tracks from 2013’s Bloodsports, 2016’s Night Thoughts, 2018’s The Blue Hour, and 2022’s Autofiction.

Antidepressants, out September 5, follows 2022’s Autofiction and forms the second instalment of what Anderson describes as a “black and white” trilogy. The third and final chapter, he teased, will arrive later this decade.

Introducing the closing track on the album, he said: “Thank you so much. This is our second black and white album of the 2020s. There will be a third black and white album. And then we will go to a different colour! This is the last song on the second album of our black and white period. This is Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment.”

The band are hosting a six-date residency, dubbed Suede’s Takeover, at the Southbank Centre.

On September 12 in the Purcell Room, Suede will revisit the up-close-and-personal 2018 documentary The Insatiable Ones. Discussing its highs and lows with Miranda Sawyer and director Mike Christie in a live Q+A, and filling in the gaps from the last seven years.

Suede Takeover continues at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14, with "two sets of Suede's fiercely loved classics, hits and new music". Special guests Bloodworm and Gazelle Twin join them on September 13 and 14, respectively.

On September 17, the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an intimate off-mic evening. The residency closes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Antidepressants channels the raw energy that’s made them one of Britain’s most intense live acts.

Anderson said of the LP: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

Antidepressants will be available in multiple formats including CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl (standard and colour variants), picture disc LP, cassette and as a deluxe box set.