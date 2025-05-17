Sufjan Stevens is doing “okay” two years after the death of his partner but is not ready to tour.

Sufjan Stevens: 'I’m not really in any state of mind or any position to go on tour yet'

The 49-year-old singer/songwriter was left devastated in April 2023 after his partner Evans Richardson died and he also struggled with ill-health the same year after being diagnosed with the rare neurological condition Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

However, Stevens has insisted he is healing and in a “state of repair and survival” after a difficult few years.

He told Vulture: “I’m okay. Situation normal, all up, kind of a thing. I’ve had some pretty difficult things happen to me, so I’m in a state of repair and survival. I’m not really in any state of mind or any position to go on tour yet. But I’m starting to see the light. I’m starting to feel a sense of direction toward something meaningful and substantial. I’ve been focusing on the moment and on things that feel very silly and Zen: serenity and acceptance and duty and stewardship.”

He also revealed he is finding comfort in mundane activities.

He said: “It’s a lot of gardening and dog-walking and running a small business. I’m the primary owner of [record label] Asthmatic Kitty now because [Stevens’ stepdad and label co-founder] Lowell is retired. I have a team of people, but I’m a lot more involved than I used to be. It feels good to have that to occupy my time right now. I’m doing a lot of ordinary, mundane adulting. The other day, I had to get a septic pump replaced. I have had to retile the kitchen and buy some new appliances, and I’ve got seedlings under grow lights in the garage. I’ve been working on other people’s music this past year, not my own. It feels like my life is in service to other things right now. It’s fine and required of me. I’m okay, I’m okay, I’m okay. It’s been two years of a s***tshow, but I’m okay.”