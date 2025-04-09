Sugababes have released "one of the most beautiful songs we’ve ever worked on".

Sugababes have released a new single called Weeds

The girl group - featuring the original line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy - dropped a new track called 'Jungle' in March marking their first release as independent artists after departing their BMG record label and now they have surprised fans by releasing a second single called 'Weeds' on Thursday (08.04.25) to mark the start of their UK tour.

The band said in a statement: "The love for ‘Jungle’ has been incredible, and watching it take on a life of its own has been amazing. But ‘Weeds’ reveals a whole other side of us, and we couldn’t think of a better time to drop it than on the first night of our arena tour.

"'Weeds' is one of the most beautiful songs we’ve ever worked on - it’s about growing together. This one means a lot - we can’t wait for you to hear it."

Sugababes started their UK tour at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday and they will stop in cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow and Belfast before heading to Dublin, Ireland and on to Europe for shows in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland before concluding the tour in Milan, Italy on May 2.

They will also headline the Camp Bestival festival in Dorset, England in August.

Despite going out on their own with their departure from BMG, the band have insisted they have previously poured their own money into their musical projects and it helps them feel proud of the "art" they produce.

Buchanan told NME: "This is basically how we’ve done it since 2011. Even when we were signed to a major for about three months, we invested our own money into the project.

"We put £30,000 into [2013 single] ‘Flatline’ because we had no [label] support. We actually get more out of doing it this way: self-investing and standing behind art that we’re proud of."

She added of their plan to release new music: "I don’t know how much we’re allowed to say, but there’s not going to be long gaps [between singles] because we have a good body of work waiting."