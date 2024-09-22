Suki Waterhouse is trying to encourage her daughter to love music.

Suki Waterhouse wants her daughter to love music

The 32-year-old singer - who has recently released her second album 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' - has a six month old with 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson and is hopeful that she will take up an interest in classical music in years to come.

Speaking on the 'Broken Record' podcast, she explained: "I'm playing her a lot of music. She's into Fleetwood Mac. I play her 'Layla' by Eric Clapton because

my mum used to play that for me a lot. And then Mozart Baby because I'm just like if she listens to Mozart, she's going to be a genius.

"And playing piano we both play piano. That's really sweet to see her watch that."

The 'Good Looking' hitmaker - who has not revealed the name of her daughter to the public yet - also revealed that she is planning to take the little one on tour with her and has found that parenthood is the "best excuse ever" for slowing down in life and saying no to various things.

She said: "I love being a parent now. It feels like unlocking a key to this little secret love club.

"It's also the best excuse ever for streamlining your life. Not running around as much. It helps you have that bedrock because you can't just take off and go everywhere.

"It keeps me grounded to a place more, which after a long time of moving so much, I'm really happy for. "I'm going on tour she's just coming with me."

Suki recently admitted that she felt as if she had "so much to prove" with her debut album and now that she has conquered that, she is going to take a more relaxed approach to her career from now on.

She told NME: "The first record I did, I had so much to prove, and I kept it one world specifically because I was just putting my toe in and being like, ‘Is this even acceptable? Am I even allowed to do this?’ Putting that record together was the bravest thing I’ve ever done in a lot of ways. Everything since has been like an insane rollercoaster.

"I would have been so happy just making one record – that was the biggest dream ever for a decade. So everything from here just feels like, 'I’m just going to have fun and do whatever I want'."