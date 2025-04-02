Sum 41 have released their last ever music video.

The 'Fat Lip' pop punk legends - who recently wrapped their 'Tour of the Setting Sum' farewell run around the world - have dropped a new retrospective video for 'Heaven :x: Hell' song 'Radio Silence' to mark the official end of their career.

On Tuesday (01.04.25), they wrote: "As the Sum quietly set Sunday night, we wanted to leave you with something special to show our appreciation for all of the love that you have shown us over the years.

"We present you with the final Sum 41 music video.”

The video features the band - made up of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo - performance in front of various screens showing moments from their career.

The group revealed earlier last year they would be splitting after the release of their eighth album 'Heaven :x: Hell' and a farewell world tour.

Announcing their plans to disband, the group wrote at the time: "Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

"It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The 'In Too Deep' hitmakers are proud of the group's final album 'Heaven :X: Hell', which feels like a fitting "goodbye" to their fans.

Deryck previously told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We could not make a better record to say goodbye. I want Sum 41 to stop at a moment when everything surrounding the group makes us happy."

He is still looking to keep busy though, and has a desire to keep writing music.

He added: "I want to do other projects and that includes songwriting."