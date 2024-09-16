Supergrass are set to reunite for a tour marking 30 years of their debut album ‘I Should Coco’.

Supergrass are set to the hit the road in May 2025

Gaz Coombes and co teased their comeback on Friday (13.09.24) when they took to social media to encourage fans to sign up to their mailing list and promised an announcement on Monday (16.09.24).

They penned on X: "Sign up now: http://supergrass.com."

As promised, they have unveiled a May 2025 run, which will see them head to Glasgow, Nottingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, and London, before playing The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall on May 31.

The intimate concerts will see the rock group perform the 1995 LP in its entirety for the first time along with some fan-favourites.

A pre-sale takes place on Wednesday (18.09.24), followed by the general sale from 9am on Friday (20.09.24).

Bassist Mick Quinn, 54, has poked fun at Oasis after the Britpop legends faced a backlash when Ticketmaster used dynamic pricing when tickets for their 2025 reunion tour went on sale and left many fans paying far more than they expected when they signed up to a ballot, as well as facing lengthy online queues.

He said in a statement: "15th May 2025 marks 30 years since ‘I Should Coco’. Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the début album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included.”

'I Should Coco' - which features the hit singles 'Alright' and 'Caught by the Fuzz' - was released at the height of the Britpop era and initially peaked at number three in the Official UK Chart, but after their set at Glastonbury that summer, it shot to number one.

Supergrass' May 2025 tour dates:

Thursday 8 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Saturday 10 - Nottingham Rock City

Monday 12 - Sheffield Octagon

Tuesday 13 - Newcastle NX

Wednesday 14 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 16 - Manchester Albert Hall

Sunday 18 - Cardiff University Great Hall

Tuesday 20 - Leeds O2 Academy

Thursday 22 - London Roundhouse

Saturday 3 - Cornwall The Great Estate Festival