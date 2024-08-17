Rock legend Suzi Quatro shared a psychic connection with singer Brocarde at the Wacken Open Air Festival.

Rock legend Suzi Quatro shared a psychic connection with singer Brocarde at the Wacken Open Air Festival

The ‘Devil Gate Drive’ hitmaker met with the spooky songwriter-and-performer - who famously married and divorced the ghost of a Victorian soldier – at the heavy metal festival, which is held in Germany, and the 74-year-old American musician immediately picked up on her physic abilities after gazing into her eyes.

During their intimate chat, Suzi revealed that she could pick up on Brocarde’s physic abilities and gift of communicating with the dead, as she was a kindred spirit with the same physic powers.

Suzi told Brocarde: “Your eyes are very deep, you know a lot, you can see a lot, and you have lived several lives, it drains you a lot. I know you’re physic because I can see it in you, as I am too, we are soul sisters.”

Brocarde revealed that for many years she didn’t understand her own abilities but could always sense and see things that others couldn’t.

She said: “Growing up people would always say that I was too much or too sensitive, now I realise that seeing and sensing much more than what people tell me is part of who I am. It just is, and I’m on a huge journey to accept it and embrace it.

“Meeting people like Suzi who understand it without me even having to explain leaves a powerful impact on me. I feel like I’m on a crazy journey.”

Brocarde was invited by the organisers of the Wacken Open Air Festival to try and communicate with the spirit of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

The heavy metal icon’s ashes were scattered at the festival site last year, in an area they call The Holy Ground, and there is a memorial on site in his memory.

Brocarde conducted an emotive séance in front of the festival’s shrine for Lemmy and he appeared to her riding a black stallion horse and holding a slice of pizza.

The apparition of Lemmy came to Brocarde during a ritual, where she was overcome with emotion and felt a sadness churning inside of her. To conduct her seance Brocarde was given some of Lemmy's personal possessions, and surrounded herself in sacred objects, a deer skull, dragon blood sage and a crow's wing, to give her a divine power and protect her from any evil entities. The altar that she created also played homage to Lemmy, with an ‘Ace of Spades’ playing card, in honour of the Motörhead hit, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s which Brocarde used to raise a toast to the late Motörhead singer.

Of the paranormal experience, Brocarde said: “I knew I had to come to Wacken to participate in something that had a greater purpose, I was nervous to try to connect with the spirit of Lemmy as he is treasured by many, and I didn’t know how I would deal with it if he had a message for me. I feel like some of what I picked up cannot be explained, but that’s the nature of what I do, sometimes the purpose of what happens reveals itself later, and things fall into place in time. Life is very much like that.”

Brocarde developed her ability to communicate with the death after a dramatic spiritual encounter with her ghost ex-husband Edwardo and is currently touring the world filming a TV show and learning more about the paranormal world.

Her supernatural encounters have seen her featured on multiple TV programmes such as ‘Say Yes to the Dress’, ‘This Morning’, ‘Gogglebox’ and ‘First Dates’, and she has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest brands.

Earlier this summer, she went ghost hunting at Download Festival and connected with the spirits of two Georgian aristocrats who were waiting to listen to Busted.

Brocarde is fully embracing her spiritual awakening as she believes nothing happens without reason, and she will be releasing her new music in the Autumn, just in time for Halloween.