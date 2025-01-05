SZA wants to quit music and be a farmer.

The 'Saturn' hitmaker has mooted the possibility of recording two albums of "peaceful children's music" in order to fulfil her obligations to her record company and then stepping out of the spotlight to lead a quieter life.

She mused on X: “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

Last month, SZA released 'Lana', a deluxe edition of her 2022 LP 'SOS', on which she added an extra 15 tracks to the record's original 23 songs.

But shortly afterwards, she announced she had decided to "add stuff" over Christmas

SZA - whose real name is Solána Rowe - penned on X on December 24: "After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice (sic)"

A few days ago, SZA then told fans "all updated mixes" and "new songs" will be added on Monday (06.01.25) “when the label comes back from holiday”.

Despite her comments suggesting she's thinking of walking away from her career, the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker recently teased that she has even more new music on the way after being given the "go ahead" by her manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: "And before yall even start .. punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all songs .. more things are on the way (sic)"

SZA asked her manager if she can release three more tracks, 'Take You Down’, ‘PSA’ and ‘Open Arms’, but he asked her to wait until "at least" Christmas or the New Year to drop anything else.

The 35-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their texts and Punch responded: "OK. I think we should def let this breathe for a week at least. Give it to them for new years of Christmas (sic)"