SZA has added new songs to the deluxe edition of 'SOS'

It was a bumper weekend for fans of the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker, as not only did she perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday (09.02.25), but as promised, the Grammy winner added more songs to the reissue of 2022's 'SOS'.

Fans can officially stream 'Joni' featuring Don Toliver, 'Take You Down', 'Open Arms (just SZA)' and 'PSA'.

The 'Saturn' singer planned on dropping the additional tracks on January 6 and hit back at those who called her "unprofessional" for not delivering on time.

Explaining the delay, she reacted on X: “Cause sample clearances always happen within the preferred time frame lmao? I shoulda NEVER tried to give yall what u asked for . It wasn’t professional . It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics. (sic)"

'Lana' already boasted 15 extra tracks to the record's original 23 songs.

However, she decided to "add stuff" over Christmas.

SZA - whose real name is Solána Rowe - penned on X on December 24: "After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice (sic)"

She later confirmed "all updated mixes" and "new songs" will be added on January 6, “when the label comes back from holiday”.

The 'Good Days' hitmaker's manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson asked her to wait until "at least" Christmas or the New Year to drop the new tracks.

The 35-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their texts and Punch responded: "OK. I think we should def let this breathe for a week at least. Give it to them for new years of Christmas (sic)"

SZA joined collaborator Kendrick – who appears on the track ’30 for 30’ on ‘LANA’ - to perform their hits 'All the Stars' and 'Luther' during his polarizing Super Bowl set, which saw the rapper continue his beef with arch-nemesis Drake by performing a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss song ‘Not Like Us’.