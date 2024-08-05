SZA has gushed that Chappell Roan makes her want to keep making music "forever".
The 'Saturn' singer, 34, is a huge fan of the 26-year-old viral star and she’s inspiring her to continue her career.
She gushed alongside a clip of her performing at Lollapalooza on her Instagram Story: "She makes me wanna keep making music n art forever (sic).”
Chris Martin, 47, from Coldplay recently shared a video of himself signing albums listening to Chappell's steamy tune 'Casual'.
Meanwhile, Chappell recently recalled being starstruck when Miley Cyrus invited her to a party.
Her first concert she ever attended was Miley's and she could not believe that her 31-year-old idol even knew who she was.
Speaking on Drew Afualo's 'The Comment Section' podcast, she said: "All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage. Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'
"I was in fourth grade, and when she came out I saw my friends start crying, and then little girls around us started crying, and I was like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta cry.’ I was like, ‘This is so emotional.'
"I didn’t understand then why people were crying, but now I get it. I’m like, ‘Oh, because that was the coolest thing.’ It was so spiritual."
Chappell was also a huge fan of Miley's TV series, 'Hannah Montana', where the star played a seemingly average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer.
