SZA has gushed that Chappell Roan makes her want to keep making music "forever".

Chappell Roan is breathing more life into SZA as she says she makes her want to keep making music

The 'Saturn' singer, 34, is a huge fan of the 26-year-old viral star and she’s inspiring her to continue her career.

She gushed alongside a clip of her performing at Lollapalooza on her Instagram Story: "She makes me wanna keep making music n art forever (sic).”

Chris Martin, 47, from Coldplay recently shared a video of himself signing albums listening to Chappell's steamy tune 'Casual'.

Meanwhile, Chappell recently recalled being starstruck when Miley Cyrus invited her to a party.

Her first concert she ever attended was Miley's and she could not believe that her 31-year-old idol even knew who she was.

Speaking on Drew Afualo's 'The Comment Section' podcast, she said: "All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage. Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'

"I was in fourth grade, and when she came out I saw my friends start crying, and then little girls around us started crying, and I was like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta cry.’ I was like, ‘This is so emotional.'

"I didn’t understand then why people were crying, but now I get it. I’m like, ‘Oh, because that was the coolest thing.’ It was so spiritual."

Chappell was also a huge fan of Miley's TV series, 'Hannah Montana', where the star played a seemingly average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer.