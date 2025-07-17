SZA has alleged she previously rejected Nicki Minaj's requests to feature on her songs amid their feud.

SZA and Nicki Minaj's heated spat continues to wade on with more tensions coming to light

The beef between the music stars began this week after Nicki took aim at SZA's manager, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, with jibes such as “Tiny D*** Executive".

Nicki then went on a rampage accusing SZA of bullying huge stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna and herself, re-posting alleged old tweets SZA made about them.

After much back-and-forth, SZA has now suggested Nicki was salty about her blanking her texts regarding adding her vocals to her tracks.

Nicki re-posted a clip of Rihanna and SZA at the Met Gala on X that a user had suggested saw Rihanna ignore SZA.

She wrote: "lol. These be the fake girl’s girls who talk s*** but will run u down for a photo or do s*** like this on camera to pretend they’re not the hater they rlly are. I wonder what she was lying about to the interviewer. Man it’s so freeing to REALLY be yourself. #JusticeForDemoree (sic)"

Responding with screenshots of the alleged iMessages about the features, SZA said: "Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed. (sic)"

SZA had told Nicki to "bark at the wall" after she launched a tirade against her - including branding her a "dead dog".

Kill Bill star SZA had posted the following: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

Nicki assumed it was aimed at her and proceeded to call SZA a "dead dog".

The Starships hitmaker also once again called for justice for Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez' daughter, Demoree Hadley, who accused her mom of wrongfully having her admitted to a mental health facility.

She wrote: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.”

Nicki has been campaigning against Perez - who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2021, after being arrested for conspiracy to distribute narcotics - for some time now.

After being trolled by Nicki's fans - who are known as Barbz - SZA highlighted her successes and penned about her joint Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar: "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F****** PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!! (sic)"