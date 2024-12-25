SZA has announced she is making some further changes to the mixes on 'Lana’.

The 'Saturn' hitmaker dropped the deluxe edition of her second studio album 'SOS' on December 20, and after listening to the release "with a clear mind", she has decided to "add stuff" on Christmas - though she admitted the alterations may go unnoticed by streamers.

SZA - whose real name is Solána Rowe - penned on X on December 24: "After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice (sic)"

‘Lana’ – which features the hit Kendrick Lamar collaboration ’30 For 30’ - was a few hours delayed, with SZA explaining on X at the time: “Just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.. (mixes are important) love you camp.”

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker recently teased that she has even more new music on the way after being given the "go ahead" by her manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: "And before yall even start .. punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all songs .. more things are on the way (sic)"

SZA asked her manager if she can release three more tracks, 'Take You Down’, ‘PSA’ and ‘Open Arms’, but he asked her to wait until "at least" Christmas or the New Year to drop anything else.

The 35-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their texts and Punch responded: "OK. I think we should def let this breathe for a week at least. Give it to them for new years of Christmas (sic)"