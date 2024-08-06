SZA is taking a break from live performances "for a while".

The 34-year-old singer has announced plans to step back from live music following her show as part of the Osheaga festival in Montreal, Canada on Sunday night (04.08.24) as she looks to focus on her personal life.

In a brief statement on X, formerly Twitter, she wrote: "Yesterday was my last show for a while. Finally bout to get my life together thank u God. (sic)"

Before the announcement, she replied to a fan who said the 'Saturn' hitmaker's gigs make them "so hype" and energetic.

She responded: "This makes me so happy cause that’s all I’m tryna do !!

"I jus wanna capture yalls energy mix it up w mine add some love and throw it back . All within 90 mins... I love you (sic)"

It's been a big year for SZA, who headlined Glastonbury Festival in June, and admitted during the show that she was "so nervous" before taking to the iconic Pyramid Stage.

She told the crowd: "Glastonbury, I was so nervous to be here with you today.

"I'm so grateful, you have my deepest love and my deepest respect. I love you always, god bless you. Get home safely, my name is SZA, good night."

SZA has been open about her mental health struggles, and earlier this year she revealed she has three different therapists.

Since becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet with her album 'SOS', the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker has found it difficult to adjust to being in the spotlight and admits she has lashed out in "frustration" due to the immense pressure she is under, which is so debilitating it makes her not want to leave the house.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "So I've been really trying to get my spiritual hygiene together because I realised as of recent that a lot of this s*** is not normal. And I didn't know how to process that experience.

"And I was having a lot of lashing out and a lot of frustration. And there's a lot of opinions, a lot of entitlement to your space, a lot of entitlement to your time, a lot of expectation."