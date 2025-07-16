SZA has told Nicki Minaj to "bark at the wall" after she launched a tirade against her - including branding her a "dead dog".

SZA has hit back at Nicki Minaj after she took aim at her success

The beef between the music stars began after Nicki took aim at SZA's manager, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, with jibes such as “Tiny D*** Executive".

Nicki then went on a rampage accusing SZA of bullying huge stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna and herself, re-posting alleged old tweets SZA made about them.

One read: "Beyonce lookin more and more like madonna every day! Coulda swore she was black at one point... #justsayin (sic)"

Referring to the resurfaced posts, Nicki wrote on X: "Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, and more.

"Your name was added to that s*** list s****y drawers.

"Same thing that make you laugh make you…s***."

Kill Bill star SZA had posted the following around the same time, but later claimed it was not aimed at Nicki, writing: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose."

Nicki did think it was about her and proceeded to call SZA a "dead dog".

The Starships hitmaker also once again called for justice for Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez' daughter, Demoree Hadley, who accused her mom of wrongfully having her admitted to a mental health facility.

She wrote: “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.”

Nicki has been campaigning against Perez - who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2021, after being arrested for conspiracy to distribute narcotics - for some time now.

After being trolled by Nicki's fans - who are known as Barbz - SZA pointed out her successes and penned about her joint Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar: "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F****** PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!! (sic)"