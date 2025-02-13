Take That are set to headline the F1 75 Live event.

Take That are to perform at the F1 75 Live event

The 'Shine' hitmakers have been lined up to perform at the sport's 2025 season launch at London's O2 Arena next Tuesday (18.02.25), where all ten racing teams will be unveiling their new drivers and car liveries in front of a packed crowd in a special event to celebrate the championship's 75th anniversary year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Formula 1 fans are in for a massive treat at the 02.

"Not only will they be seeing the cars and drivers up close, but Take That will be playing."

The insider added: "There are some other big-name stars booked, too.

"It is the first time in Formula 1 history that they've put on an event like this and it's all to celebrate 75 years of the sport.

"The organisers think Take That will really lift the event."

It promises to be a busy few days for the 'Rule the World' group - consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - as they are also set to perform at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (16.02.25).

The band were back on the road with their 'This Life on Tour' last year but Gary admits that he feared that the 'Patience' artists would never tour again at one point.

The 54-year-old singer told heat magazine at the time: "We’re all relieved [to be back on tour]. There was definitely a moment three or four years ago when we thought: 'Will we ever be back onstage again?'

"So it was a huge relief to go back on tour. We’ve been hugely ambitious, and we’re really proud to be playing the amount of dates we’re playing. It’s been terrific so far."