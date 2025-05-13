Take That star Mark Owen's teenager daughter Willow has quietly launched her music career.

Take That star Mark Owen proudly shared a link to his teenage daughter Willow's new song

The 16-year-old offspring of the veteran boy band star, 53, and his actress wife Emma Ferguson, 49, shared her latest song 'Back To Me Now' via SoundCloud and he dad is clearly extremely proud as he shared a link to it to his 187,000 followers on Instagram.

The family reside in Los Angeles where Willow has been busy penning music, per The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Willow and her siblings, Elwood, 18, and Fox, 12, added their vocals to Mark’s 2022 solo LP 'Land Of Dreams'.

Mark told Bizarre at the time: “They are into all their own music but actually they’re aware and interested in this, which is nice.

“The girls are singing on the record, doing backing vocals with two girls who have been performing with Foo Fighters, so that was exciting and a nice experience for them.”

Meanwhile, Take That frontman Gary Barlow recently admitted he and his bandmates - also including Howard Donald - "don't really" want to make albums anymore.

The pop band - which previously featured Robbie Williams and Jason Orange - are back in the studio working on new music that is slated for release next year, but Gary admitted that they would only focus on the singles if they could.

He told Bizarre: "We’re all working on a new Take That record right now.

"We all came off tour at the end of the year and said, ‘Right, let’s get to work’.

“It’s been slated for next year. We just don’t want to stop, really.

"But I think we’re at the point where we don’t even really want to make an album, we just want to put singles out.

"We’re writing, we’re recording, and when we like something, we’re just going to put it out.

"The albums take years to make. And I often think of our fans, they want stuff now. They don’t want to wait for two years."

The 'Shine' hitmakers were rumoured to be following in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Adele with a Las Vegas residency, but Gary admitted that "nothing" is actually on the table at the moment.

He said: "It’s so hard. It’s not happening at the moment."

However, Gary is hopeful that such a venture will come to fruition at some point.

He said: "Last year was a good year for us because we played lots of countries that we’d never played before.

“But I just couldn’t get Vegas to work. It’s because we’re not big in America, that’s the reality.

“I’d love to just do it once. Even if it’s just for three weeks.”