Take That were turned down by record producers Stock Aitken Waterman.

The legendary 1990s boy band - once formed of Robbie Williams, 51, Gary Barlow, 54, Mark Owen, 53, Jason Orange, 55, and Howard Donald, 57 - sold over 45 million records worldwide, as well as 17 top five singles on the UK Singles Chart, with 12 having reached number one.

However, record-producing powerhouses Mike Stock, 73, Matt Aitken, 68, and Pete Waterman, 78 - who achieved 13 number ones in the UK with their artists, including Kylie Minogue, 57, Rick Astley, 59, and Jason Donovan, 57 - had no interest in signing the fivesome because the terms offered by their then-management were "derogatory".

Stock told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We did turn down Take That. We didn't really see that for what it was."

Agreeing, Waterman explained: "We turned it down because of the management. The terms they were offering were derogatory.

"I think that you have to have a value for your talent, otherwise there's no point you doing it.

"We were as hot as pistols at the time, so, we just said no. That wasn't against Gary and the boys. It was just, that it didn't work."

Pete thinks a collaboration between Stock Aitken Waterman and The Pet Shop Boys - Neil Tennant, 71, and Chris Lowe, 65 - would have been something special.

He added: "I still think Stock Aitken Waterman and The Pet Shop Boys would have been quite amazing."

In January, Stock Aitken Waterman reunited at their former recording studio - nicknamed The Hit Factory - in Vine Yard, Borough, South London, as they received a Blue Plaque from the Southwark Heritage Association for their immense contribution to British music.

Speaking before the unveiling, Aitken told the crowd: “What a terrific honour it is, and thank you all for coming.

“It was a very special place for us.

“I think it’s because it’s hidden from view – but especially because it had thick walls, so the sound wouldn’t get out and disturb the neighbours!”

Stock added: “I would like to say thank you to Southwark Borough Council for all the work they’ve done in getting this organised.

“And also a big thank you to Paul Smith.

“He got this started over three years ago, Tony King, they all put the time and effort for this to happen, and for our delight and thanks for doing it. I’m really happy.”