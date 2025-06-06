Talking Heads have released a new music video to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first show.

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne

The band - who haven’t performed together since 1984 and officially disbanded in 1991 - had been teasing an announcement and on Thursday (05.06.25), they shared the first video for their 1977 single Psycho Killer, which features Saoirse Ronan.

The new clip is directed by Mike Mills and shows a young woman moving through her daily routine at her home, office and car, each day becoming a different version of herself, and the Outrun actress was delighted to be involved.

She said in a statement: “To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me, let alone making a video with the singular Mike Mills to accompany one of their most iconic songs – Psycho Killer.

"I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true. Mike, myself and the rest of the creative team had so much fun making this, and I can’t wait for Talking Heads fans to see it!”

Mike declared the video to be one of "the best" projects he's been involved with.

He said: “This album literally changed what was possible in life for me, so to get to play with the subversive, uncategorisable beauty of Talking Heads, and to play with Saoirse who brought so much surprise, power, vulnerability and mischief to the party, it’s one of the best things I ever got to be a part of – still can’t believe it actually happened.”

And Talking Heads - David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, and Chris Frantz - are delighted with his work.

They said in a statement: “This video makes the song better- We LOVE what this video is NOT – it’s not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious."

The group reunited for their first full reunion in 20 years in 2023 to mark the 40th anniversary of their concert film 'Stop Making Sense'.

During their promotional commitments at the time, they all insisted there were no plans for a full reunion.

Chris told NME at the time: “I did try it a couple of times and the last time was about 20 years ago, and after that, David just said: ‘I never want you to ask me that question again. I’m not going to address that matter.’ It’s a shame and it is what it is.”