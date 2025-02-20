Tate McRae was "devastated" when music from her new album leaked online.

Tate McRae's music was leaked online earlier this year

The 'Sports Car' hitmaker has spoken of her anguish after demos from songs on her new record 'So Close to What' leaked earlier this year.

Speaking at a Spotify listening party event on Tuesday (18.02.25), Tate said: "Unfortunately, a lot of the album got leaked, which was a f****** bummer.

"And I think obviously that makes you look at the project differently... I was just so devastated because I'm like, 'There's nothing I can do about this. The whole project is online'."

She continued: "From my problem-solving brain, I was just like, there's nothing I can do now.

"And all I did was just go to the studio to write a couple more songs. I wrote a song called 'Like I Do' and 'Bloodonmyhands' and just (tried) to grab as much control back as I could in that kind of situation."

Tate stressed that the music fans heard online is likely to be very different from the final release as her tunes tend to go through a lot of mixes and production changes.

The 21-year-old star said: "There's a few lyrics that you put down and you're like, 'Never mind, I'm not gonna release that. I need to change this'.

"You do all this finessing in the last second. And that's such a beautiful part of the process. And I think without that, it's really stressful.

"The demo never sounds how you want it sound. There's so much missing. And yeah, at that point I was just like, Ah, they're not done or how I want them. And that was hard."

Tate collaborates with her boyfriend The Kid Laroi on the song 'I Know Love' and admits that it was "stressful" to be working closely with her partner on the track.

The 'Greedy' singer said: "It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously.

"You know when you're in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don't really, like sing?

"So it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process."